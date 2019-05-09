Man charged over £170,000 cannabis farm in Rotherham

A man has been charged over a £170,000 cannabis farm found in a house in Rotherham.

Jashar Qenani, aged 26, of no fixed abode, was charged after police officers found 170 cannabis plants growing in five rooms inside a house on Green Lane, Rawmarsh, yesterday.

A man has been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Rotherham

A man has been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Rotherham

CRIME: Doncaster man in court on murder charge

READ MORE: Police talk to trainee doctors in Sheffield about reality of knife crime 

Qenani has been charged with production of cannabis and is remanded in custody.

COURT: Sheffield drugs baron back behind bars after assaulting ex-partner