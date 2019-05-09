A man has been charged over a £170,000 cannabis farm found in a house in Rotherham.
Jashar Qenani, aged 26, of no fixed abode, was charged after police officers found 170 cannabis plants growing in five rooms inside a house on Green Lane, Rawmarsh, yesterday.
Qenani has been charged with production of cannabis and is remanded in custody.
