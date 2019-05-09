Have your say

A Doncaster man has appeared in court accused of murder.

Kieron Walker, aged 22, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Jordan O’Brien, who was attacked during an incident at a property on Scampton Way, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, on Wednesday, March 27.

Mr O’Brien suffered head injuries and underwent an leg amputation following the attack.

Walker pleaded not guilty guilty to the charge during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial which is due to start on September 16.