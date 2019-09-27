Man charged with attempted murder over machete attack in Sheffield
A man has appeared in court accused of of attempted murder after a machete attack in Sheffield.
Reece Comley, aged 21, of Elm Lane, Sheffield Lane Top, Sheffield, appeared before city magistrates yesterday over an attack on a 21-year-old man in Middle Hay Close, Gleadless Valley, just before 8.30pm on Thursday, September 19.
Comley, who is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, was granted bail.
South Yorkshire Police said serious injuries were inflicted in the attack but the victim has since been discharged from hospital.
Three men, aged, 22, 21, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 819 of September 19.