A 19-year-old man has been charged with a range of offences, after he was allegedly found with 100 Class A drug wraps and a machete on a Sheffield street.

19-year-old Yusef Camara, of Sandhurst Grove, Leeds appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 31, 2024 charged with the offences.

| Google/3rd party

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He was arrested on Upper Hanover Street in Broomhall on Wednesday (August 28) on suspicion of being in possession of over 100 wraps of Class A drugs and a machete.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

“Camara has since been charged with three counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, one count of possession of a Class B drug, one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place, one count of assault on an emergency worker, and one count of possession of criminal property.”

Mr Camara was remanded in custody at the conclusion of Friday’s court hearing, ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on September 27, 2024.