Man cautioned under Terrorism Act following demonstration outside Sheffield Town Hall

A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) confirmed on Thursday, May 26 that the man has received a police caution for displaying an article that suggests he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

This follows the man’s arrest at a protest outside Sheffield Town Hall on Sunday, April 24 this year, which was held in support of Kurdish people in Iraq.

During the course of the protest, some supporters were seen carrying flags depicting the jailed leaded of the banned PKK, Abdullah Öcalan.

Police on the steps of Town Hall in Sheffield during the Kurdish protest last month, during which a man was arrested

Both the South Yorkshire Migrant and Asylum Action Group (SYMAAG) and Sheffield Trades Union Council (TUC) made complaints after claims that officers hit and used pepper spray at the demonstration.

Following the complaints about the police response to the demonstration, South Yorkshire Police conducted an internal review into the conduct of officers, using footage of the events surrounding the arrest.

The internal review concluded on Wednesday, April 25, following which Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said he was ‘satisfied that our officers carried out their duties with the utmost professionalism and patience’.

Dep Chf Con Forber added: “I have personally reviewed the footage, which covers a 70-minute period and includes the events leading up to the eventual arrest. The footage has also been reviewed and considered by a senior officer in our Professional Standards Department, as well as by a Public Order tactical advisor.

"Following this internal review I am very satisfied that our officers carried out their duties with the utmost professionalism and patience. Enforcement was only carried out as a final option and I have no concerns with the officers’ handling of the situation they faced.”

He also said it was his intention to make the body worn video footage available ‘as soon as legal proceedings and other considerations allow’.

SYMAAG claimed officers hurled people to the ground and hit them around the head, while a woman and some men were pepper sprayed, with some protesters reported to have held flags of the banned PKK, which is covered by terrorism laws. The law treats the PKK as a terrorist organisation.