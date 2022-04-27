Both the South Yorkshire Migrant and Asylum Action Group (SYMAAG) and Sheffield Trades Union Council (TUC) made complaints after claims that officers hit and used pepper spray at a demonstration outside the Town Hall on Sunday, April 24.

The demonstration was held in support of Kurdish people in Iraq, and some supporters were seen carrying flags depicting the jailed leaded of the banned PKK, Abdullah Öcalan.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed a 44-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested during protests outside Sheffield Town Hall, on suspicion of displaying articles suggesting membership/support for a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A policeman aims pepper spray after trouble broke out at the rally at the Town Hall on Sunday

SYMAAG issued a statement saying it had written to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, to raise a formal complaint about ‘unprovoked violent police behaviour against a peaceful demonstration’.

Following the complaints about the police response to the demonstration, SYP conducted an internal review into the conduct of officers, using footage of the events surrounding the arrest, and has now concluded.

Speaking today (Wednesday, April 25), Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber, said he was ‘satisfied that our officers carried out their duties with the utmost professionalism and patience’.

He added: “At gatherings of this nature, our role as police officers is to uphold and facilitate the lawful right to protest, while keeping our communities safe. Should a matter of concern arise, our officers are trained to follow a 'four Es' approach: Engage, Explain, Encourage and finally Enforce. Enforcement is always a last resort, with the aim of resolving any issues peacefully before it has to reach that stage.

“I have personally reviewed the footage, which covers a 70-minute period and includes the events leading up to the eventual arrest. The footage has also been reviewed and considered by a senior officer in our Professional Standards Department, as well as by a Public Order tactical advisor. Following this internal review I am very satisfied that our officers carried out their duties with the utmost professionalism and patience. Enforcement was only carried out as a final option and I have no concerns with the officers’ handling of the situation they faced.

“As the criminal investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) continues in relation to the suspect who was arrested, we are unfortunately unable to release the body worn video footage to the public at this stage. However, it is my firm intention to make this footage available as soon as legal proceedings and other considerations allow.”

SYMAAG claimed officers hurled people to the ground and hit them around the head, while a woman and some men were pepper sprayed, with some protesters reported to have held flags of the banned PKK, which is covered by terrorism laws. The law treats the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Those present at the demonstration suggested the atmosphere was initially peaceful, until the protesters started to ask officers to return flags that had been seized.