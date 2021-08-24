Emergency services were called to a blaze at Manor Social Club on City Road yesterday afternoon and firefighters spent nearly two hours battling the flames before leaving.

A 32-year-old man was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of criminal damage, arson not endangering life and assault.

Police said this morning that he remained in custody.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Manor Social Club on City Road, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 3.27pm on Monday, August 23 and crews from four stations had attended before leaving the scene at 5.11pm.

It added that an investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.

The road had to be closed while emergency services were at the scene, with a number of buses in the area being diverted.