Road closed as firefighters tackle blaze in Sheffield
A road in Sheffield remains closed while firefighters tackle a blaze at a commercial property on Monday afternoon.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:37 pm
The fire is reportedly on City Road and the incident has forced bus services to be diverted.
Travel South Yorkshire said Service 120, 73,8, 8a and 41 are now diverted using Wulfrid Road and Prince of Wales Road in both direction until further notice.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been contacted for more information and we will update you as soon as we get it.