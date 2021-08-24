Simon Nicholls, aged 49, of All Saints Meadows, Laughton Common, Rotherham, has 38 previous convictions for 120 offences including 21 for driving while disqualified and 22 for driving without insurance, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Kevin Jones outlined Nicholls’ criminal record during a hearing on Monday, August 23.

Mr Jones said the defendant was spotted driving by police officers and was followed until he stopped, identified himself and confirmed he was banned from the roads.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a serial motoring offender was caught by police driving while disqualified for the 22nd time.

Nicholls pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving without insurance and he also admitted failing to notify police about a new bank card he had obtained, which he was obliged to do following a previous court case.

Judge Rachael Harrison pointed out that the offending was in breach of a previously imposed suspended prison sentence.

The judge told the court she had imposed the earlier suspended prison sentence and at the time had warned Nicholls that if he breached the order he would go to prison.

Rebecca Tanner, defending Nicholls, sought further time to confirm the extent to which her client is a carer for his mother and wife before he is sentenced.

Judge Harrison said: “It’s perfectly clear what he was told. If it is right, he should have thought of his mother before he decided to to get behind the wheel of a car in direct defiance of my order.”