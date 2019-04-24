Have your say

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has revealed that an anti-knife crime campaigner who works to stop young people becoming involved in gangs has been stabbed in Sheffield.

Amar Ilyas was stabbed in his head in an attack in South View Road, Sharrow, at around 2.35pm on Thursday, April 18.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with stabbing victim Amar Ilyas

The 34-year-old was attacked after the windows of his car were smashed.

Four men, described as being in their 20s, are said to have been involved in the attack.

They are thought to have left the area in an Audi A3, heading towards Montgomery Road.

A 19-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Mr Ilyas was a founding member of Mums United, which was set up in Sharrow in response to a spate of stabbings in the city.

The group helps to support and stop young people from becoming involved in gangs.

The attack on Mr Ilyas is being linked to a series of violent incidents in Sheffield, including a gun being fired at a Sheffield councillor’s house yesterday morning.

In a tweet, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “Just spoken to Amar Ilyas who suffered a horrific attack in Sheffield.

“Amar set up Mums United, a project working with young people to prevent youth violence.

“I am heartened that Amar says he ‘won’t stop working with young people’.”

Detectives investigating the attack are linking it to a number of incidents in Sheffield over the Easter weekend.

Following the attack on Mr Ilyas, two men, aged 18 and 26, were stabbed in Abbeydale Road at 11.10pm on Monday.

They both remained in hospital last night, with their conditions described as stable.

In the early hours of yesterday, a gun was fired at Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge.

Nobody was injured but bullet holes could be seen in his front door yesterday.

Shortly afterwards, the windows of a property in South View Road, Sharrow, were smashed.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, said: “We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding each incident but we do believe they involve the same offenders.”

Sheffield’s Trades Union Council has condemned the ‘appallingly violent attack’ on Mr Ilyas.

Secretary Martin Mayer said: “Sheffield TUC condemns the appallingly violent attack on Sheffield anti knife-crime campaigner Amar, who suffered knife wounds and a severe battering on Thursday on South View Road. We wish him a speedy recovery and extend our full support to Mums United and their vital work in combating knife crime in our communities.

“Momentum and Labour Party member, Amar, has been campaigning against knife crime in the Sharrow community area of Sheffield since July 2017 as part of local campaign group 'Mums United'.

“Amar has bravely stated that he will be pressing charges. He sends his deepest and heartfelt thanks to everybody who came to his aid; both the emergency services and local community members.

“If you've never been involved with or supported Mums United before, it's never been more important to do so then it is now.”