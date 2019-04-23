Teenager attacked outside Sheffield city centre bar

A teenager was knocked unconscious after a fight broke out outside a Sheffield city centre bar.

The 18-year-old was attacked outside Bronco's Bar, Carver Lane, at around 12.15am on Sunday, April 14.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to the incident.

He has been released without charge.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 41 of April 14.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.