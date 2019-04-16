A man has been arrested over an attack on another man on a train at Meadowhall.
The 31-year-old was quizzed over an incident at 8.12pm on Saturday, March 9 in which a man was attacked on a train travelling between Doncaster and Sheffield.
British Transport Police said a man was verbally abusive to passengers before attacking another man at the Meadowhall station.
The suspect has been released while officers conduct further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 1900018881.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.