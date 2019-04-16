This is the terrifying moment a masked gang attacked a dad with a machete outside his home in Rotherham.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the three men outside Andrew Birch’s home in Sunnyside at around 10.40pm on Sunday, April 7.

Man attacked with Machete - Credit: Andrew Birch

The gang attempt to break into Andrew’s car before the alarm sounds, prompting him to leave his home and investigate.

As he runs out of his home to confront the gang, one of them can be seen running past him while another swings a machete at his head.

Luckily, Andrew manages to swerve out the way before the gang run off.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, wearing a light grey hoodie pulled up around his face and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Police are now investigation any potential links between this incident and a carjacking in Rotherham just minutes later in which a man’s hand was severed.

A 25-year-old man suffered a ‘life-changing arm injury’ and had his car stolen after being attacked by a gang of men when he pulled over on East Bawtry Road, Whiston, at around 10.50pm.

Police said the man, who was travelling alone in a white Mercedes Benz C220 , briefly pulled over close to the junction with Lease Gate Road and, as he got out the car, was approached by a group of unknown men and attacked with a metal weapon.

The attackers, who got out of a dark blue coloured vehicle, then left the scene in the victim’s Mercedes.

The driver's hand was severed in the violence however a surgeon was later able to re-attach it at hospital.

An investigation is underway and detectives are looking at potential links between the incident in the Holly Crescent area and the carjacking in East Bawtry Road the same evening.