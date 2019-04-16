Four arrests have been made over the theft of more than 20 shotguns during a daring shop raid in Sheffield.

The South Yorkshire men – two aged 20, one aged 24 and one aged 26 – were held on suspicion of burglary following a raid at All Guns Discounted, Leigh Road, Attercliffe, on Wednesday, January 16.

Thieves smashed their way into a gun shop in Sheffield

They have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Thieves smashed their way into the gun shop through an exterior brick wall – creating two holes to allow raiders access to and from the store.

They got away with over 20 shotguns plus ammunition worth a total of £25,000.

Extra security features have now been installed at the shop, including steel walls.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 109 of January 17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.