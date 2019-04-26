Have your say

A man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a rush hour crash in Sheffield has been released from police custody under investigation.

The 28-year-old was arrested following a multi-vehicle collision on Spital Hill, Burngreave, at around 3.45pm on Wednesday.

One of the drivers from the cars involved was cut free by firefighters but South Yorkshire Police said nobody was seriously injured.

The collision caused severe rush hour congestion as the crash scene blocked Spital Hill while emergency services dealt with the incident.

