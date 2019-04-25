Man wanted in connection to serious assault in custody

A man wanted by the police in connect to a brutal attack on his ex-partner is now in custody.

Shaka Williams, 31 is believed to hold vital information following a brutal attack on young mum Britney Salim at her home on Fox Hill Crescent in Sheffield on Saturday, April 12.

Shaka Williams

The 23-year-old woman, who has a nine-month-old daughter, sustained appalling injuries including seven broken ribs, internal bleeding and swelling to the brain.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support Britney and her young daughter.