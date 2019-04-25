Sheffield man found in possession of over £1,000 of stolen items is jailed 

A Sheffield man found with over £1,000 of stolen goods that were taken from people’s homes during a spate of burglaries across the region has been jailed.

Wade Noel, aged 26, was found to be in possession of items taken from a number of different burglaries when police raided his home in Slingsby Place, Manor on March 19 this year.

Sheffield Crown Court.

The first burglary took place between November 17 and 18 last year at a property in Ecclesall Road, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Richard Davies, said access was gained to the property by forcing the back door, and a ‘messy search’ was carried out and a number of items including car keys, two vehicles and 20 computer games were stolen.

“Four of those computer games were recovered from the defendant’s address,” said Mr Davies.

A property in Norton Lees Crescent, Norton Lees was targeted between December 30 and 31 last year, when entry was gained by forcing the conservatory door.

“Again, there was a messy search. Jewellery was taken, a remote control car which is a specialist racing model, valued at £900 was taken. The remote control car, and its remote, were recovered from the defendant’s home,” said Mr Davies.

The third burglary was carried out at a property in Canalside View, Mexborough on January 9 this year.

Mr Davies said that a Mini Cooper vehicle was stolen during the burglary, and while the vehicle was not found at Noel’s property, his fingerprints were found on its wing mirror and media screen.

“That’s what led to the police becoming involved with the defendant and executing a search warrant,” said Mr Davies.

A property in Thybergh Hall Road, Rawmarsh was broken into between March 9 and 11 this year.

Items including a designer watch, necklace and luggage, as well as £1,500 in cash were stolen in the raid.

Mr Davies said: “From that burglary, recovered was the watch, luggage and necklace from the defendant’s address.”

When Noel was arrested following the search of his home, he gave police a prepared statement in which he accepted being in the stolen Mini Cooper but said he was not involved in the theft.

Mr Davies said the exact cost of the items found in Noel’s possessions has not yet been calculated, but the combined total is thought to be in excess of £1,100.

Noel has an extensive criminal record of 39 previous offences, including convictions for burglary, handling stolen property and theft from a person.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing criminal property at an earlier hearing.

Richard Adams, defending, said: “He’s a young man, with previous convictions from being very young, and has almost no prospects of working. He resides with his partner and her young son. Simply, the temptation from people kiting, and he accepted items he now concedes may have been stolen.”

Recorder Kama Melly QC jailed Noel for 10 months.

