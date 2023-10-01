Helping Yorkshire Poundies is an animal rescue charity based in the Rotherham area. They work with other shelters to rescue dogs that are on death row and to find them new loving homes.

Many of these dogs have come from unknown backgrounds. But what animal carers at the charity do know about some of these pups is based on their anxieties and scars on their bodies. Some of these dogs will require a lot of patience and training, but most of all love - something many of them have not felt.

There are some dogs that would love to live with children, other dogs, and even other cats. While some others would prefer to be the only pet in the home to have all the attention on them.

If you fall in love with any of the dogs below, please visit https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/ to find out how you can adopt them, and also check out the full list of dogs as they have not all been listed.

Lily is approximately five years old and has suffered terrible neglect. She is a lovely girl who has been nothing but happy and friendly. She loves to play with soft toys, go on walks, and is non-reactive to dogs. She should be the only pet in the home and appears to be housetrained. She deserves a committed family.

Wilma the French bulldog is just over 1 and loves everyone she meets. Being so young she is full of beans and doesn't like to be left alone too long. She can sleep downstairs on her own and gets excited around dogs. She needs more socialisation and needs to be the only pet at home. She could live with children aged 8+.

Geoff is a five-year-old Staffy cross and is very unhappy in kennels. He is a clever boy who knows lots of tricks and appears to be housetrained. It is believed that he used to be kept in a crate for long periods of time and is due some TLC as he doesn't want to be caged up any longer. He loves walks and will need lots of company. He could live with children aged 14+