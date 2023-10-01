Meet 13 rescue dogs in Sheffield patiently waiting to be adopted and taken into a new loving home
From teeny jack russells to chunky staffies, there are so many dogs waiting for a new loving home.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies is an animal rescue charity based in the Rotherham area. They work with other shelters to rescue dogs that are on death row and to find them new loving homes.
Many of these dogs have come from unknown backgrounds. But what animal carers at the charity do know about some of these pups is based on their anxieties and scars on their bodies. Some of these dogs will require a lot of patience and training, but most of all love - something many of them have not felt.
There are some dogs that would love to live with children, other dogs, and even other cats. While some others would prefer to be the only pet in the home to have all the attention on them.
If you fall in love with any of the dogs below, please visit https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/ to find out how you can adopt them, and also check out the full list of dogs as they have not all been listed.