Man arrested over false report which sparked major search and rescue operation in Rotherham

A man has been arrested over a false report which sparked a major search and rescue operation in Rotherham involving police, firefighters, paramedics, a police helicopter and a water search team.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019
A major search and rescue operation was launched in Rotherham on Sunday

The operation was mounted on Sunday night after concerns were raised for the safety of somebody allegedly seen near to Swinton Lock, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said a thorough search of the area was carried out but nothing was found to substantiate the report.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion making a false report.