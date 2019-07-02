Man arrested over false report which sparked major search and rescue operation in Rotherham
A man has been arrested over a false report which sparked a major search and rescue operation in Rotherham involving police, firefighters, paramedics, a police helicopter and a water search team.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 07:14
The operation was mounted on Sunday night after concerns were raised for the safety of somebody allegedly seen near to Swinton Lock, Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said a thorough search of the area was carried out but nothing was found to substantiate the report.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion making a false report.