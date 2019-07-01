Robber threatened staff with knife during shop raid in Sheffield
Staff were threatened with a knife during an armed raid of a Sheffield shop.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 12:01
A man struck at McColl’s in Market Square, Woodhouse, at around 7pm yesterday.
It has not yet been disclosed whether anything was stolen in the raid.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 923 of June 30.