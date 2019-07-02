Search for missing Sheffield man enters third week
A police search for a missing Sheffield man has now entered its third week.
Minod Monger, aged 23, was reported missing from his home in Ecclesfield on Monday, June 10.
He was captured on CCTV in Parson Cross later that day but then vanished.
Originally from Nepal, Minod is around 5ft 4ins tall and has dark, black hair.
He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
Minod learned survival skills as a youngster, and police believe he may be sleeping rough.
Dozens of police officers plus mountain rescue team volunteers have been involved in the search so far, with drones and search dogs also used.
Minod has vulnerabilities which mean he could become distressed if approached by a stranger.
Anyone who sees him should dial 999 immediately.
Those with information which could assist with the search should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 715 of June 10.