A dog tragically died after being “dumped like rubbish” in Rotherham woodland.

The dog was one of three abandoned in woods at Grange Golf Course, Kimberworth, over the weekend.

The two others, which survived the ordeal, are now being cared for by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

One, now named Samson, has “horrendous allergies” and his skin is said to be red and raw.

The other, now called Delilah, is said to be in a worse condition. She is described as being in pain, her eyes are all inflamed and cloudy.

Both dogs are said to have breathing issues.

A Facebook post by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary reads: “As always the phones haven’t stopped ringing all weekend with people needing and wanting to relinquish their animals.

“Sadly rescue help came too late for (one) girl. She was found deceased in Grange Golf Course woods in Rotherham with another male and female bull dog.

“Two of the three dogs have been chipped but not registered and we can only assume that they have been dumped there like rubbish!

“The male, who is now called Samson, has horrendous allergies, his skin red and raw.

“The female now called Delilah, is in so much worse condition. She is in pain, her eyes are all inflamed, cloudy and have discharge.

“Both dogs have compromised breathing.

“We don’t have an available pen, we are completely full, but there is no way we could say no when the finder of these dogs reached out for help…we will juggle and make room for these babies.

“The hits just keep coming in rescue and as much as we hate to ask, we need your support, now more than ever.

“These dogs didn’t ask for this, they both have the most beautiful temperaments.

“They are safe now, medication has started. Our team are committed to their welfare and we will do what we have to to ensure they are free of pain and get to live our the remainder of their lives happy and loved.”

Animal lovers have been left heartbroken.

Posting on Facebook, Cate Booker wrote: “No animal deserves to be left like that. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Sara Jane Fisher aded: “I just don’t understand. Why have animals if you are not going to look after them. It’s a privilege not a right.

“I bet there would be a lot of people without pets. I wish nothing but live and healing for these two beauties. Devastated that it is too late for their pal.”

Lewis Mahn said: “Absolutely disgusting, how can anyone be so cruel. Should track down the previous owners and prosecute them for it. These poor babies don't deserve this.”

Claire Ross posted: “It’s heartbreaking how anyone could do something like this! Hope they are found. Animals show nothing but love and I’m sure they will find their amazing forever home.”