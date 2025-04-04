Man arrested in Sheffield in connection with murder of journalist Martin O'Hagan in Northern Ireland
Martin O’Hagan was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries outside his home in Lurgan, County Armagh in 2001 as he walked home from the town centre with his wife Marie. He worked for the Sunday World at the time of his death.
Speaking this morning, detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Legacy Investigation Branch confirmed a 42-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield yesterday (Thursday, April 3, 2025) “as part of the overall investigation.”
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “He was arrested in the Sheffield area yesterday morning, with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police, and has been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.
“Detectives also conducted a search of a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation. “
The National Union of Journalists, of which Martin was a member, has been calling for an independent investigation into his murder.