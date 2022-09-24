Man arrested for outraging decency offences following incident on train to Sheffield
A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple outraging public decency offences, following an incident on a train travelling from Leicester to Sheffield.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said the man is now assisting them with their enquiries, following his arrest.
British Transport Police define outraging public decency as ‘when someone does something lewd, obscene or disgusting in the presence of at least two members of the public’.
The British Transport Police spokesperson added: “Please report inappropriate sexual behaviour to us #Text61016.”