Hunt to find woman responsible for sexually assaulting man at Sheffield railway station

The incident took place at around 5.20pm on Friday, August 5, and British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a public appeal today (Wednesday, August 17) in a bid to identify the woman responsible.

A BTP spokesperson said: “A woman sexually assaulted a man as she walked past him on the station concourse. She then verbally abused him before walking away.

“The woman is described as white, around 5 ft 6 inches tall, between 50-60 years old, with shoulder-length blonde and grey hair.

“At the time of the incident the station was very busy with passengers. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their investigation.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 468 of 05/08/22.