News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Hunt to find woman responsible for sexually assaulting man at Sheffield railway station

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman sexually assaulted a man at Sheffield railway station, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:34 pm

The incident took place at around 5.20pm on Friday, August 5, and British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a public appeal today (Wednesday, August 17) in a bid to identify the woman responsible.

A BTP spokesperson said: “A woman sexually assaulted a man as she walked past him on the station concourse. She then verbally abused him before walking away.

“The woman is described as white, around 5 ft 6 inches tall, between 50-60 years old, with shoulder-length blonde and grey hair.

The incident took place at around 5.20pm on Friday, August 5, and British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a public appeal today (Wednesday, August 17) in a bid to identify the woman responsible

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire drought: Environment Agency confirms drought status for Yorkshir...

“At the time of the incident the station was very busy with passengers. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their investigation.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 468 of 05/08/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.