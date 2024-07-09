Man arrested by Sheffield police after 'four or five' people flee car after crash along Supertram tracks
Officers were called to Park Grange Road at around 1.15pm today, Tuesday, July 9, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
South Yorkshire Police have reported “four or five men exited the vehicle and fled the scene”.
One man is said to have later returned to the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence, insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
The crash blocked the tram tracks through the area, halting blue and purple route services beyond Sheffield Station.
Supertram suspended all purple route services until the incident was cleared. Tram services have now fully resumed.