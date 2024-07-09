Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a two vehicle crash in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Park Grange Road at around 1.15pm today, Tuesday, July 9, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

South Yorkshire Police have reported “four or five men exited the vehicle and fled the scene”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man is said to have later returned to the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence, insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The crash blocked the tram tracks through the area, halting blue and purple route services beyond Sheffield Station.