Sheffield crime: Man with blood on face arrested for exposure and assault after "spitting" at Lidl staff
Three police officers put the man in handcuffs into the police van on High Street last night (July 8).
The suspect was pictured with blood down his chin.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at around 6.15pm on 8 July to reports of a man exposing himself near to the Lidl supermarket on High Street in Sheffield.
“The man, 45, was confronted by members of staff and was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and common assault by officers on arrival.”
A bystander who saw the situation unfold said the man “kept spitting” on a Lidl security guard before the arrest.