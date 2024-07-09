Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and assault outside Lidl in Sheffield city centre.

Three police officers put the man in handcuffs into the police van on High Street last night (July 8).

The suspect was pictured with blood down his chin.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at around 6.15pm on 8 July to reports of a man exposing himself near to the Lidl supermarket on High Street in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested outside Lidl on High Street, Sheffield (July 9). | NW

“The man, 45, was confronted by members of staff and was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and common assault by officers on arrival.”