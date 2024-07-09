Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire at a derelict social club in Sheffield is believed to have been started deliberately.

The blaze broke out at the old Manor Social Club, on City Road, yesterday, Monday, July 8.

A fire at the old Manor Social Club building on City Road, Sheffield, is believed to have been started deliberately. Photo: Jamie Bolsover | Jamie Bolsover

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 5.43pm and three fire engines attended the scene.

“Upon arrival moderate smoke was issuing from a broken window on the first floor of a derelict social club,” added a spokesperson for the fire service.

“Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire and used a fan to clear the smoke.

“The fire is believed to have been set deliberately. Firefighters left the scene at approximately 6.45pm.”