Fire at derelict Sheffield social club on City Road, Manor, believed to have been started deliberately
and live on Freeview channel 276
The blaze broke out at the old Manor Social Club, on City Road, yesterday, Monday, July 8.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 5.43pm and three fire engines attended the scene.
“Upon arrival moderate smoke was issuing from a broken window on the first floor of a derelict social club,” added a spokesperson for the fire service.
“Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire and used a fan to clear the smoke.
“The fire is believed to have been set deliberately. Firefighters left the scene at approximately 6.45pm.”
The property is believed to have been empty when firefighters arrived on the scene, and no one is understood to have been injured.