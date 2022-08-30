Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the shop on Laughton Road, in Dinnington, Rotherham, after a ‘disturbance’ was reported there on Thursday August 23, at 5.20pm, with claims that a man was being racially abused.

One man has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident, say officers.

This is the front of an off licence in Dinnington, South Yorkshire – after reports a car was driven at it after trouble kicked off inside.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “It is reported an altercation had broken out inside the shop between a man and a number of young people, with the man being racially abused.

“During the altercation damage was caused to two vehicles and the shop. It is understood the damage to the shop was caused by a vehicle being driven at the shops shutters.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation.”

Police said that enquiries are now ongoing to identify the group of young people who were involved in the incident, and they added that officers were currently patrolling the area to provide visibility and reassurance.

They are now appealing for anyone with information which may assist officers with their enquiries to call 101 quoting incident number 714 of 23 August. Information can also be reported via South Yorshire Police’s live chat and online portal, referencing the same incident number. Log onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something to use that.