Man arrested and released under investigation after car ‘driven at’ Dinnington off licence after ‘altercation’
This is the front of a South Yorkshire off licence – after reports a car was driven at it after trouble kicked off inside.
Police were called to the shop on Laughton Road, in Dinnington, Rotherham, after a ‘disturbance’ was reported there on Thursday August 23, at 5.20pm, with claims that a man was being racially abused.
One man has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident, say officers.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “It is reported an altercation had broken out inside the shop between a man and a number of young people, with the man being racially abused.
“During the altercation damage was caused to two vehicles and the shop. It is understood the damage to the shop was caused by a vehicle being driven at the shops shutters.
“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation.”
Police said that enquiries are now ongoing to identify the group of young people who were involved in the incident, and they added that officers were currently patrolling the area to provide visibility and reassurance.
They are now appealing for anyone with information which may assist officers with their enquiries to call 101 quoting incident number 714 of 23 August. Information can also be reported via South Yorshire Police’s live chat and online portal, referencing the same incident number. Log onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something to use that.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with information, they added.