The areas of Sheffield where the highest number of vehicle crimes have been reported over the last year

Whether it is a spate of catalytic converter thefts, the targeting of a particular neighbourhood or a rise in the number of keyless entry cars being stolen, we often hear about trends surrounding vehicle crimes in Sheffield.
With that in mind, we have taken a look at the number of vehicle crimes that have taken place in Sheffield over the last year, and where the hotspots for such offences are in the city.
The Police.UK website provides up-to-date crime figures for every town and city in the UK, and Sheffield is broken down into four policing districts, namely: Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield North East.
Between March 2021 and March 2022, the figures show that the worst-hit area for reports of vehicle crime during that period was Sheffield Central and North West, with the highest number being made in October 2021, with 162 reports.
Within the Sheffield Central and North West policing area, 34 of the reported crimes were made in the city centre, while 21 were made in the area around Crosspool, Crookes and Crookesmoor.
Some 16 reports were made between Loxley, and a further 13 vehicle crimes were reported between Waitrose on Ecclesall Road and Queens Road, to the south of the city centre.
The second and third highest reports of vehicle crime in a month were made in the South East policing district in December and November 2021, when 148 and 142 reports were made, respectively.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.