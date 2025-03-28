Man appears at court accused of slashing woman's face in incident on popular Sheffield city centre street

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:27 BST
A 32-year-old man is due to stand trial accused of slashing a woman’s face in an incident alleged to have taken place on a popular Sheffield city centre street.

The incident, alleged to have involved defendant Elliott Hirst, reportedly took place on Carver Street on September 21, 2024.

Mr Hirst, of Trickett Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, has been charged with the offence of wounding with intent in connection with the allegation.

He also faces charges of threatening a second person with an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and possessing a bladed article on Carver Street, both of which are also alleged to have occurred on September 21, 2024.

Mr Hirst denies all three offences, and was brought before Sheffield Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on March 27, 2025.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, remanded Mr Hirst into custody, ahead of his trial in June 2025.

