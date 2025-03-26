A ‘dangerous’ 64-year-old man is beginning an extended prison sentence after he sexually assaulted a woman on a train from Sheffield, just hours after an almost identical attack on another train.

Clifford Hayes breached a sexual harm prevention order to sexually assault two women in their 20s on train journeys a matter of hours apart.

Hayes, of no fixed abode, sought to deny his crimes, but was found guilty to two counts of sexual assault at the conclusion of a Nottingham Crown Court trial earlier this month (March 2025).

64-year-old Clifford Hayes breached his sexual harm prevention order to sexually assault two women in their 20s on train journeys a matter of hours apart.

The court heard how the first attack carried out by Hayes took place on the 8.44am train from Nottingham to Liverpool on Monday, October 7, 2024.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “A woman aged 27 was sat on the train when Hayes took a seat next to her.”

He placed a coat over his lap and performed a lewd act b,efore sexually assaulting the woman.

“Later that same day on the 4.43pm East Midlands train from Sheffield to Liverpool, Hayes sat next to another woman in her twenties,” the spokesperson continued.

“He again placed his coat over his lap before sexually assaulting her.

“Hayes was identified through CCTV and was later arrested at Nottingham Railway Station.”

During his sentencing hearing on Friday, March 14, 2025, Hayes was handed a six year prison sentence and a four year licence extension meaning he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole release.

Speaking after Hayes was jailed, Investigating officer Detective Constable Lee Walker, from Doncaster CID, said: "Hayes' sentence reflects the danger he poses to women and the seriousness of his actions.

“Without the bravery of his victims coming forward and supporting the investigation we would not have been able to secure this sentencing.

"We take all reports of sexual offences and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations.

“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the railway or at a station, I urge you to report it to 61016 in an emergency, always dial 999.”