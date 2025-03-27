Sheffield crime 2025: The seven streets plagued by vehicle crime, new police figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 07:48 BST

The seven streets pictured here are amongst the worse in Sheffield for vehicle crime.

New crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in January 2025.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in January 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Sheldon Row, off the Wicker, with 5

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in January 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St John's Road, Park Hill with 4

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in January 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Claywood Drive, near Sheffield city centre, with 4

