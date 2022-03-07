Steven Joynes and his partner Abigail Ellis are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning for another hearing over the death of their 12-day-old son, Elon Ellis-Joynes, who was fatally attacked by a Chow Chow crossbreed dog at their home in Doncaster in September 2020.

They are both charged with being the owner of a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control.

Flowers were left outside the home of Elon Ellis-Joynes after he was mauled to death by a dog in Doncaster

At a hearing in December, Joynes, 36, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, pleaded guilty.

His 28-year-old partner has denied the charge.

The case is listed ‘for mention’ at court today.