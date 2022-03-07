Man and woman due in court in Sheffield after baby boy was mauled to death by dog
A man and woman are due in court in Sheffield today over the death of their baby, who was mauled to death by a dog.
Steven Joynes and his partner Abigail Ellis are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning for another hearing over the death of their 12-day-old son, Elon Ellis-Joynes, who was fatally attacked by a Chow Chow crossbreed dog at their home in Doncaster in September 2020.
They are both charged with being the owner of a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control.
At a hearing in December, Joynes, 36, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, pleaded guilty.
His 28-year-old partner has denied the charge.
The case is listed ‘for mention’ at court today.
At the previous hearing, Judge Jeremy Richardson bailed both defendants and told Joynes: “All sentencing options, including being sent to prison, remain open. The mere fact you’re on bail reveals nothing.”