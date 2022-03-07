Police issue appeal over stolen car seized on Sheffield estate
Police officers who seized a stolen car on a Sheffield estate are appealing for information on where it was seen beforehand.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 6:35 am
The Mazda 3 was stolen from the S2 area of Sheffield on Friday, February 25 and located and seized by the police on Morgan Road, Southey Green, on Wednesday, March 3.
Before it was seized it had been driven around in convoy with an Audi A4, which was fitted with false registration plates.
Both vehicles were seized and are in the process of being forensically examined.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Both are now in our possession and out of criminal hands and both vehicles will be forensically examined.”