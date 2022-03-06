Thieves strike third Sheffield salon in a fortnight stealing cash, products and equipment

Urban Cuts in Crookes has been targeted just a week after Salon 130, a neighbouring hairdressers, was vandalised.

The thieves hit the salon at around 2am on Thursday, CCTV footage showed.

The glass door was smashed with a brick and thieves took around £200 in cash, as well as products and equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The door was smashed in

The attack is believed to be part of a spate of crimes targeting salons in Crookes and Crosspool.

Urban Cuts owner Vicky Gkrampovari, said: “I had a bad feeling that my shop would be next. When I came inside I started crying.

“It is heartbreaking to see all this damage when you know you have been working hard to build a business.”

The scene that greeted the owners of the Crookes salon

Mrs Gkrampovari was informed her shop had been attacked on Friday morning by neighbouring businesses.

She told the Star: “I feel sad but at the same time, the support people have shown me in the Crookes community is heartwarming.

“The community has come together and I am very thankful for that.”

Lauren Adams, owner of Salon 130, was also targeted when her shop windows were smashed last week.

The thieves made off with products

She said: “We’re really lucky in Crookes to be full of small businesses. It’s what keeps Crookes alive.

“It’s rubbish that they’re targeting small businesses. I’m grateful for every customer and it all goes towards our families, we’re just normal people so it’s sad.”

The police are investigating all the incidents and the salon remains open for business despite the damage.