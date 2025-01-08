Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to modern slavery after reports of sexual exploitation taking place in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation by specialist officers at South Yorkshire Police’s modern slavery and organised immigration crime unit, after reports of sexual exploitation taking place in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield.

On Tuesday (January 7, 2025), officers arrested a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in the Stairfoot area of Barnsley on suspicion of modern slavery concerning sexual exploitation. They have both been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector James Smith from the Modern Slaveryand Organised Immigration Crime Unit said: “We know that modern slavery and human trafficking is taking place in our communities in South Yorkshire and is often happening in plain sight on the streets where we live and work.

“Any information that members of the public can provide is crucial in assisting us so we can identify and protect victims, and those who could be at risk of harm.”

The recent arrests come after a 23-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested in December on suspicion of modern slavery offences. They also remain on police bail.

DI Smith added: “If you suspect someone you know is at risk of exploitation or have any information relating to modern slavery or human trafficking, please report it to the police or via the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700. We take all reports seriously and will thoroughly investigate.”

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation should call 101 or contact South Yorkshire Police online, quoting incident number 608 of November 25, 2024.

If you don’t feel able to report to police directly, you can anonymously pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or use the secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org