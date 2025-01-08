Abaseen Dinner: Police update over fight which caused thousands of pounds of damage to Sheffield restaurant
Five men were arrested following the disturbance outside the Abaseen Dinner restaurant on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre.
The arrests took place after police were called to reports of an assault in the early hours of Friday, August 23, 2024.
Nearly five months later, South Yorkshire Police said the investigation remains ongoing and nobody has yet been charged, with all five men remaining on police bail.
It was reported at the time that a group of men had attended the location in a vehicle and damaged the restaurant’s doors and windows before leaving the scene in the same vehicle.
Four men, aged 20, 21, 33, and 34, were arrested that day on suspicion of affray and criminal damage, with a fifth man, aged 19, arrested three days later on suspicion of affray.
No significant injuries were reported but a spokesperson for the restaurant, which had only opened at the beginning of last year, told The Star following the incident that the windows would cost at least £2,000 to replace.