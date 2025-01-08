MISSING: Have you seen Rotherham boy Muhammed?

A 13-year-old boy from Rotherham has gone missing.

Muhammed was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday (January 7) in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police want to speak to anyone who has seen him. They believe he may be in West Yorkshire.

He is Asian, of Pakistani heritage, 5ft 2ins, slim, with short black hair and green eyes.

Call 101 or go to the portal. Quote incident number 886 of 7 January 2025 when you get in touch.

