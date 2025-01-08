MISSING: Have you seen Rotherham boy Muhammed?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 13-year-old boy from Rotherham has gone missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muhammed was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday (January 7) in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police want to speak to anyone who has seen him. They believe he may be in West Yorkshire.

He is Asian, of Pakistani heritage, 5ft 2ins, slim, with short black hair and green eyes.

Call 101 or go to the portal. Quote incident number 886 of 7 January 2025 when you get in touch.