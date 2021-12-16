Man aged in his 20s found dead at home in Sackville Road, Crookes, Sheffield, say police
A man in his 20s was found dead at an address in Sheffield yesterday, say police
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 8:37 am
Police were called to Sackville Road in Crookes at around 1pm yesterday afternoon (December 15) after receiving calls about concerns for the safety of a man at a house.
Officers have now confirmed they found the body of a man in his 20s.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police presence was visible on Sackville for much of the rest of the afternoon.