Man accused of stabbing boy, 14, in chest near Sheffield Town Hall denies attempted murder

The 48-year-old man is now due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of attempted murder.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:55 BST
A man charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident near Sheffield Town Hall, in which a 14-year-old boy was left with chest wounds after being stabbed, has denied the offence and will now stand trial.

John Jubb, aged 48, entered a not guilty plea to the charge of attempted murder during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court, in front of Judge Peter Kelson KC yesterday (September 20, 2023).

Mr Jubb, of Wincobank Avenue, Firth Park, Sheffield is now set to face a Sheffield Crown Court trial accused of the offence, with a date set for April 22, 2024.

A police investigation was launched after officers were called to Norfolk Street, near to Sheffield Town Hall, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to reports that a 14-year-old boy required medical assistance. Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital with wounds to his chest.

Speaking on Sunday (September 17, 2023), after Mr Jubb was charged, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the boy's injuries were 'serious, but not believed to be life-threatening'.

