Murder suspect Mark Nicholls is expected to enter his plea to the charge this week.

Emily Sanderson, aged 48, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, 2023 after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19, 2023. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was charged with Ms Sanderson’s murder.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 charged with the offence, and spoke only to confirm his name.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Emily Sanderson died of head injuries

Mr Nicholls is now scheduled to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this week, on Friday, September 8, 2023, when he is expected to enter a plea to the charge he faces.

South Yorkshire Police has previously confirmed that the results of a post-mortem examination had revealed that Ms Sanderson, who was a mother, had died as a result of head injuries.