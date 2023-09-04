Emily Sanderson: Man accused of murdering missing Sheffield woman due in court
Murder suspect Mark Nicholls is expected to enter his plea to the charge this week.
Emily Sanderson, aged 48, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, 2023 after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19, 2023. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was charged with Ms Sanderson’s murder.
He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 charged with the offence, and spoke only to confirm his name.
Mr Nicholls is now scheduled to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this week, on Friday, September 8, 2023, when he is expected to enter a plea to the charge he faces.
South Yorkshire Police has previously confirmed that the results of a post-mortem examination had revealed that Ms Sanderson, who was a mother, had died as a result of head injuries.
The force has also made a ‘mandatory’ referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, following Ms Sanderson’s death, a spokesperson said in a statement.