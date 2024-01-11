Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a hate crime, alleged to have taken place outside a gay bar in Sheffield city centre.

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, January 11, 2024), a South Yorkshrie Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on 30 December 2023 at 3.50am a man approached queue barriers outside Dempseys on Hereford Street in Sheffield and used homophobic and derogatory language towards a man.

"It is then reported that the man was asked to move away from the barriers but refused and remained outside Dempseys for several minutes before leaving the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. He is described as having black short hair and facial hair and being around 20 to 30 years old.

"Do you recognise him?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police online or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/227336/23 of December 30, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.