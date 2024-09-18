Man, 58, charged with carrying a knife after police lock down alleyway in Sheffield city centre

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 08:32 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 58-year-old man has been charged with carrying a knife in public after police cordoned off an alleyway in Sheffield last weekend.

Police cars, at least two ambulances and a first-aid response vehicle were pictured at a cordon on Hartshead Square, near an alleyway off Castle Square on Saturday afternoon (September 14).

Police vehicles, at least two ambulances and a first aid responder were pictured at a cordon near an alleyway off Castle Square, Sheffield, after reports of a man with a knife on September 14, 2024.Police vehicles, at least two ambulances and a first aid responder were pictured at a cordon near an alleyway off Castle Square, Sheffield, after reports of a man with a knife on September 14, 2024.
Police vehicles, at least two ambulances and a first aid responder were pictured at a cordon near an alleyway off Castle Square, Sheffield, after reports of a man with a knife on September 14, 2024. | Zak Cuerden

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed they were called to the scene over reports of a man with a knife, leading to an arrest on nearby Arundel Gate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “At 1.45pm on Saturday, we received reports of a man in Castle Square in Sheffield with a knife.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

“Officers responded and a man was detained at 1.55pm on Arundel Gate. Nobody was injured during the incident.”

Ivan Walker, 58, of Laird Drive, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a controlled Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 7, 2024.

Related topics:SheffieldKnife crime