Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 58-year-old man has been charged with carrying a knife in public after police cordoned off an alleyway in Sheffield last weekend.

Police cars, at least two ambulances and a first-aid response vehicle were pictured at a cordon on Hartshead Square, near an alleyway off Castle Square on Saturday afternoon (September 14).

Police vehicles, at least two ambulances and a first aid responder were pictured at a cordon near an alleyway off Castle Square, Sheffield, after reports of a man with a knife on September 14, 2024. | Zak Cuerden

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed they were called to the scene over reports of a man with a knife, leading to an arrest on nearby Arundel Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “At 1.45pm on Saturday, we received reports of a man in Castle Square in Sheffield with a knife.

“Officers responded and a man was detained at 1.55pm on Arundel Gate. Nobody was injured during the incident.”

Ivan Walker, 58, of Laird Drive, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a controlled Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 7, 2024.