Man, 58, charged with carrying a knife after police lock down alleyway in Sheffield city centre
Police cars, at least two ambulances and a first-aid response vehicle were pictured at a cordon on Hartshead Square, near an alleyway off Castle Square on Saturday afternoon (September 14).
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed they were called to the scene over reports of a man with a knife, leading to an arrest on nearby Arundel Gate.
A spokesperson said: “At 1.45pm on Saturday, we received reports of a man in Castle Square in Sheffield with a knife.
“Officers responded and a man was detained at 1.55pm on Arundel Gate. Nobody was injured during the incident.”
Ivan Walker, 58, of Laird Drive, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a controlled Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place.
He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 7, 2024.