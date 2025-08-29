A man is in custody after an alleged shooting in a Rotherham street yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Broom Road at 4.47pm yesterday (August 28) following reports of gunshots.

Broom Road, in Rotherham, is under police guard today (August 29) following an alleged shooting on Thursday afternoon, with a 33-year-old man in police custody. | Google Maps

Armed officers attended and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge, including damage to a property, the force said.

A 33-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He remains in police custody today.

A cordon remains in place in Broom Road.

There are currently no reports of any injuries in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Samuel Blakemore, of the Armed Crime Team, said: "Our investigation into this firearms discharge is quickly developing and our officers acted swiftly overnight to follow early lines of enquiry and make an arrest.

"We do believe other people were involved in the incident and efforts are ongoing today to identify and locate them.

"It is extremely fortunate no one was injured in yesterday's reported shooting. It happened in a residential street in daylight hours and completely innocent members of the community could quite easily have come to harm.

"That is why it's so important we work together to bring those involved to justice. Gun crime will not be tolerated in our communities and we're working relentlessly to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

"We are stronger with your help, so if you know anything that could help our investigation but you are yet to speak to us, please come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital as we work to piece together the events of yesterday's dangerous criminality."

Anyone with information which could help officers is being asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 678 of August 28, 2025.