Council review of landlord licensing scheme amid expansion plan

A council scheme requiring landlords in parts of Rotherham to hold a licence is being reviewed next week, with the findings set to go before councillors at a time when proposals to extend the scheme remain under debate.

The borough’s Improving Places Select Commission will scrutinise a report on Tuesday (September 2) setting out the impact of the 2020–2025 selective licensing scheme, which was introduced to improve housing standards, reduce crime and tackle anti-social behaviour.

Under the scheme, landlords in designated areas must pay £521 per property for a five-year licence and comply with a set of conditions.

According to the report, council officers inspected 2,377 homes during the five-year period, finding hazards in 65 per cent. These included dangerous wiring, severe damp and fire risks. In total, 2,574 enforcement notices were issued, 589 of the most serious hazards were removed, and more than 7,500 lesser problems were addressed.

The council says the work has delivered significant benefits, including an estimated £148,000 in NHS savings, £1.86m in wider health gains, and the seizure of £40m worth of cannabis crops from rented homes.

The review comes as the Labour-controlled council is also considering extending selective licensing into further areas, including parts of Clifton. That proposal has prompted a backlash: in April, a 103-signature petition was submitted to full council opposing the inclusion of five streets in Clifton, with residents arguing the area does not face the issues the scheme is meant to tackle.

Petitioners warned the move could damage property values and unfairly label the neighbourhood as “deprived”. Liberal Democrat councillors also urged the council to pause the expansion until the impact of the government’s forthcoming Renters’ Rights Bill is clear.

Councillors on the select commission will now examine the review before recommendations are made on the future of selective licensing in Rotherham.