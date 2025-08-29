We have looked at the statistics to find the neighbourhoods in Sheffield which are nearest to being free of the problem.

South Yorkshire Police record complaints of anti-social behaviour, and they have been broken down into 70 separate neighbourhoods.

We have taken the figures showing the number of neighbourhood level complaints of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 households, and ranked the 21 areas with the least issues.

They are listed in descending order in the gallery below.

We have also included the total number of complaints in each of those neighbourhoods.

The figures represent the period from June 2024 to May 2025.

Crimes associated with anti-social behaviour include those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes, and quad bikes or youth related offences.

Woodseats - 21st Woodseats saw 11.6 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 21st lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 92.

High Green & Burncross - 20th High Green & Burncross saw 10.8 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 111.

Shiregreen South - 19th Shiregreen South saw 10.8 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 79.