We have looked at the statistics to find the neighbourhoods in Sheffield which are nearest to being free of the problem.
South Yorkshire Police record complaints of anti-social behaviour, and they have been broken down into 70 separate neighbourhoods.
We have taken the figures showing the number of neighbourhood level complaints of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 households, and ranked the 21 areas with the least issues.
They are listed in descending order in the gallery below.
We have also included the total number of complaints in each of those neighbourhoods.
The figures represent the period from June 2024 to May 2025.
Crimes associated with anti-social behaviour include those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes, and quad bikes or youth related offences.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.