A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Cornwall after an alleged shooting in Barnsley, injuring a man in his 20s, South Yorkshire Police report.

Emergency services were dispatched to a property on Washington Road in Goldthorpe, on Saturday March 11, following reports of shots fired. It is believed a man entered the address and shot at the victim, who received minor injuries.

Detectives at South Yorkshire Police are said to have immediately launched an investigation and a firearm was found and seized at the scene. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Cornwall last night (March 15) and he currently remains in custody for questioning.

As part of the investigation, a number of searches and warrants have been carried out by officers at addresses in the Thurnscoe and Bolton on Dearne areas. Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward as they may have information that will assist the enquiry.

Detective Inspector Mark Cockayne, from Barnsley Criminal Investigation Department, said: “I know that this incident will have no doubt caused some concern in the community but I want to reassure those residents that we’re working to find who was responsible.

“A team of detectives have been out gathering information and evidence all this week to get to the bottom of what may have happened. Last night’s arrest is a huge step in our investigation but we’re still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information as it may assist with our on-going enquiries.

“Anyone who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious that day or evening is asked to report it online or by using our LiveChat on our website, or call 101 quoting incident number 1025 of 11 March."

Alternatively, anyone wishing to pass information to investigating officers anonymously can do so via the independent charity, Crimestoppers. They can be contacted by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing an anonymous, confidential form on the Crimestoppers website.

