News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
1 hour ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
2 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
2 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
15 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea

Overend Drive: Hunt for man accused of exposing himself and committing lewd act in Sheffield woods

Police want to identify the individual pictured, as part of a probe into an incident in Sheffield woods in which a man was allegedly seen committing a lewd act in broad daylight.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the woods behind Overend Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 7.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, March 15), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating reports of indecent exposure are working to identify the man pictured.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “A woman was walking through the woods behind Overend Drive in Sheffield when a man is reported to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act.

Most Popular
Police want to identify the man pictured after a man is alleged to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act in the woods behind Overend Drive, Gleadless Valley at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 7.
Police want to identify the man pictured after a man is alleged to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act in the woods behind Overend Drive, Gleadless Valley at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 7.
Police want to identify the man pictured after a man is alleged to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act in the woods behind Overend Drive, Gleadless Valley at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 7.

“We believe he was in his late twenties to early thirties, with black hair and a black moustache. The woman was understandably upset by the incident and we are now working to identify this man as part of our inquiry.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Call police on 101 or through their online portal at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Quote investigation number: 14/49632/23.