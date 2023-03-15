The incident is alleged to have taken place in the woods behind Overend Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 7.
Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, March 15), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating reports of indecent exposure are working to identify the man pictured.”
They added: “A woman was walking through the woods behind Overend Drive in Sheffield when a man is reported to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act.
“We believe he was in his late twenties to early thirties, with black hair and a black moustache. The woman was understandably upset by the incident and we are now working to identify this man as part of our inquiry.”
Call police on 101 or through their online portal at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Quote investigation number: 14/49632/23.