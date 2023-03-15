Police want to identify the individual pictured, as part of a probe into an incident in Sheffield woods in which a man was allegedly seen committing a lewd act in broad daylight.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the woods behind Overend Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 7.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, March 15), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating reports of indecent exposure are working to identify the man pictured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “A woman was walking through the woods behind Overend Drive in Sheffield when a man is reported to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act.

Police want to identify the man pictured after a man is alleged to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act in the woods behind Overend Drive, Gleadless Valley at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, March 7.

“We believe he was in his late twenties to early thirties, with black hair and a black moustache. The woman was understandably upset by the incident and we are now working to identify this man as part of our inquiry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad