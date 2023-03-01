A man and a woman have received cuts to their faces and legs after a gun was fired through the french doors of their Barnsley property, South Yorkshire Police have revealed

Witnesses to the incident have described a dark-coloured Renault Megane approaching the property. One person got out, and was believed to be wearing a balaclava, light-coloured hoodie, jogging bottoms and trainers. The driver remained in the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police believe the firearm responsible to be a shotgun. Once the gun had been fired, the person got back into the car before it left the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Ben Wood said: “We believe this property was wrongly targeted, which makes this incident even more terrifying for those inside. Our detectives and other teams have been working at speed to determine who the offenders might be.

Police believed the gun used to shoot into the Barnsley home was a shotgun

“We know there will be wider community concern, so we are increasing high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns, please speak to any officers you see out and about."

Officers were called at about 9.20pm to report a firearm being discharged towards a property on Rectory Close, Barnsley. The victims were transported to hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-serious. They were released from hospital shortly afterwards.

DCI Wood continued: “We are appealing for more witnesses who can help with those enquiries. If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which may help, if you were driving nearby at the time and saw a vehicle matching the description leaving the area, or if you have CCTV footage which may have caught the incident taking place, we’d like to hear from you.”

You can pass information to South Yorkshire Police officers investigating the shooting via the new online live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1037 of 28 February when you get in touch.

